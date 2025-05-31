"Look at him go, he's gone" - When Joe Rogan hilariously confronted Joey Diaz for spiking his friends edibles and escalating his drug use

Joe Rogan once jokingly accused Joey Diaz of quickly building the marijuana tolerance of their mutual friend, Lee Syatt.

Over the years, Rogan and Diaz have produced several unforgettable and hilarious moments on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast.

In July 2018, Rogan released episode #1140 of JRE and had a good laugh with Diaz while calling him out for supporting Syatt's edible usage:

"When you first started having him on your show, when you guys first started doing your show together, a couple of months in, he's done superhero doses of edibles, a couple of months in. Yeah, but when you would sneak them in on him, and you would take away a 250 and put in a 500, rewrap it. Look at him, the Joey Diaz co-star and The Church of What's Happening now is completely asleep at the wheel. He's on the show, and his eyes are almost totally closed. There's just barely a slit. He's just dazed... Look at him, he's so high... Look at him go, he's gone."

Check out Joe Rogan's conversation with Joey Diaz below:

Joe Rogan explains to Joey Diaz the difference between UFC and boxing pay-per-views

Joe Rogan's latest podcast episode with Joey Diaz was released in late April. During their extended conversation, Rogan had this to say about the difference between pay-per-views in boxing and the UFC:

"First of all, the UFC is not like boxing. A boxing pay-per-view is, like, 'Oh, Canelo's fighting in four months,' and then you gear up and you buy the Canelo Alvarez pay-per-view. If you're a big boxing fan, you might buy one once every couple of months.

"If you're hardcore, you're watching all of them, you're on DAZN, and you're on ESPN+, you're watching every boxing match there is, but there's not a lot of pay-per-views. The UFC has a pay-per-view every week. Or excuse me, every month, and they have a fight every week."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:19:09):

