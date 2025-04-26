Joe Rogan explains the difference between MMA and boxing PPVs while breaking down low sales

On episode #2309 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the MMA icon shared his thoughts on how different pay-per-view sales in MMA are compared to boxing. He outlined his thoughts to his close friend, Joey Diaz. According to Rogan, the difference in pay-per-views between MMA and boxing lies in volume.
He opined that MMA, specifically the UFC, hosts a much larger number of events, with a Fight Night every weekend and a pay-per-view event every month. Meanwhile, he claimed that boxing announces pay-per-views well in advance instead.
"Well, I think in general, the pay-per-view numbers are down as well, because the casuals aren't buying as much because you don't... First of all, the UFC is not like boxing. A boxing pay-per-view is, like, 'Oh, Canelo's fighting in four months,' and then you gear up and you buy the Canelo Alvarez pay-per-view. If you're a big boxing fan, you might buy one once every couple of buys."
While the longtime UFC commentator is correct in pointing out how long before a fight date boxing announces a pay-per-view, it's not entirely true that boxing has a low number of events.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"If you're hardcore, you're watching all of them, you're on DAZN, and you're on ESPN+, you're watching every boxing match there is, but there's not a lot of pay-per-views. The UFC has a pay-per-view every week. Or excuse me, every month, and they have a fight every week."
Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on the PPV structure of combat sports (1:19:09):
Boxing typically has events every weekend, though they vary in public profile, with some cards being from smaller promoters, while others feature notable names.
Joe Rogan only does commentary work for pay-per-views
As one of the faces of the UFC, Joe Rogan is synonymous with the promotion. However, he has cut down his commentary time by a tremendous amount. Now, he only works pay-per-views in the United States, having recently claimed that he will never fly to Canada to work an event there.
At one point, though, Rogan used to be far more prolific, working every possible event that the promotion fielded. However, as he's grown older and wealthier, he has opted to split his focus to other endeavors as well.