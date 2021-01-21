'Look at this guy!' - Khabib and Daniel Cormier jokingly call each other fat in wholesome exchange

The friendly banter between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier continues to grow as the two UFC greats indulged in another funny exchange.

Khabib, who is at the 'Fight Island' to corner his cousin Umar, met Cormier after collecting his 'Submission of the year' award. The former UFC heavyweight jokingly said that he was being insulted by Nurmagomedov.

"I don't see you for six months, and you insult me. This is what friendships have become?" said Cormier.

'The Eagle', hilariously alluding to Cormier's "fat legs", said that DC would never be able to pull off a triangle choke since his legs are "too fat". Nurmagomedov won the Submission of the year award for his second-round triangle choke submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

"We talk about this submission - traingle choke. Your legs (are) too fat for triangle choke," replied Khabib.

Hitting back at Khabib's dig, Cormier noted that the Dagestani fighter's six-pack abs - which he used to show-off before his fights - have faded away.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's challenge to UFC lightweight contenders

Khabib Nurmagomedov's future in the UFC has become somewhat clearer after Dana White announced that The Eagle will come out of retirement if any of the top lightweight contenders do something "spectacular" at UFC 257.

“He (Khabib Nurmagomedov) has accomplished everything he set out to accomplish. He thought that Oliveira looked really good in his fight against Tony Ferguson. So, next Saturday, we have the McGregor-Poirier fight and Chandler and Hooker on there... Like I said he thought Oliveira looked good. Two fights coming up, if these guys can do something special, Khabib will fight them," revealed Dana White.

"Show me something spectacular and make me want to come back and fight."@danawhite explained to @Jon_Anik what @TeamKhabib told him during their meeting, addressing the lightweights fighting at #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/oFr4TmCNI3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2021

The upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, and Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler fights at UFC 257 will be instrumental in determining who may end up facing Khabib Nurmagomedov.