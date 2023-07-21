LOOK: Jarred Brooks shares wisdom and inspiration with Detroit’s inner city kids

Jarred Brooks took the opportunity to educate Detroit’s inner city kids on what’s possible if you work hard and stay focused.

Brooks has come a long way since growing up in Warsaw, Indiana. He has overcome plenty of adversity in his fighting career, leading to a 4-0 ONE Championship record and the ONE strawweight world title.

‘The Monkey God’ recently gave back to the community by sharing wisdom and inspiration with inner city kids in Detroit. The 30-year-old shared pictures and videos of the experience on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Grateful to talk to the inner city kids of @detroit at the children’s center of Detroit! All of these kids are troubled, but have so much potential to be anything in life ! Thank you god for letting me speak to kids that were troubled like myself ! Thank you @jamesdeonlee for helping me ! #weareone”

Jarred Brooks made his ONE Championship debut in November 2021, winning his first three fights, including two inside the distance. In December 2022, Brooks reached his lifetime goal by becoming the ONE strawweight world champion with a unanimous decision win against Joshua Pacio.

On August 4, Jarred Brooks looks to become a two-sport world champion by dethroning the undefeated ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci. The intriguing grappling matchup is scheduled for the ONE Fight Night 13 co-main event, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 13 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.