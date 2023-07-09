LOOK: John Wayne Parr reacts to Saenchai dumping Liam Harrison

John Wayne Parr had a good laugh after seeing Muay Thai GOAT Saenchai dump Liam Harrison during a training session.

Saenchai might be 42 years old, but his Muay Thai knowledge features endless tricks that can be utilized against world-class fighters. A primary example of the Thai legend showcasing those skills was seen in a video posted by Harrison on Instagram.

Liam Harrison attempted to land some clinch strikes during training before Saenchai countered him with a Muay Thai dump. ‘Hitman’ captioned the social media post with the following:

“When after 3 fights and countless rounds of sparring you still don’t learn your lesson @saenchaithailand #goat #sweep”

The comment section featured a handful of fighters and fans reacting to the hilarious video. Muay Thai John Wayne Parr had this to say:

“Ha ha @saenchaithailand is the ultimate trickster. Just when you think you have him, it’s just another trap he has caught you in 😂”

Liam Harrison last fought in August 2022 against then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Unfortunately for Harrison, Nong-O had his number that night and secured a first-round TKO with brutal leg kicks.

Harrison learned in the following weeks that he would need knee surgery for the damage sustained during his fight against Nong-O. Since then, the Leeds native has endured a treacherous recovery process, which is coming to an end.

‘Hitman’ is expected to return later this year in October. It’s unclear who he will fight, but there are plenty of options for the 37-year-old fan favorite.

