LOOK: Mikey Musumeci on overcoming personal battles: “I have been broken”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has always been a big proponent of mental health awareness. Over the last couple of years, he’s opened up about his own mental health struggles with depression and anxiety, revealing how important it is to address those issues as the first step to getting better.

Thankfully, after years of therapy, Musumeci has come to the realization that he feels happier when he’s helped someone overcome an obstacle, whether that will be in giving jiu-jitsu advice or help with their own personal battles.

Finding comfort in the fact that he can help others using his platform as a world champion, has given Musumeci an enormous sense of purpose.

As such, he frequents social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook to reflect upon his journey as a champion and how those lessons have helped him find hope even in the most difficult of circumstances.

In the midst of a hard training camp for ONE Fight Night 13, Musumeci wrote the following caption on Instagram:

“I have been broken; I have been weak; I have felt like quitting and giving up, yet I stand here achieving things I thought were impossible. No matter how uncomfortable we feel, no matter how much pain we are going through, we can overcome it.”

He continued to say:

“Failure and pain; oh boy will we have those, but we will also have some of the most amazing moments of our lives overcoming and growing from them. So grateful and blessed for everything; the highs and lows and the ups and downs!!! Thank you everyone who supports me ❤️. Working so hard to keep improving in all aspects of my life ☺️ God bless everyone. #OneFightNight13.”

Watch Mikey Musumeci defend his flyweight submission grappling world title for the third time when he goes up against ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks on Friday, August 4, at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans in North America can stream the entire card live and free.