LOOK: ONE Championship shares Demetrious Johnson's humble beginnings working construction before becoming MMA legend

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson has not only earned himself countless fans all over the world through his stacked resume of achievements and incredible combat sports skills but also through his humble beginnings.

In a recent Instagram video uploaded by ONE Championship, the multi-time MMA world champion and the certified GOAT revealed that he once worked as a construction worker before becoming one of the finest athletes in the all-encompassing sport.

The video was captioned:

“And the rest was history 💯 What’s next for the GOAT Demetrious Johnson? 🏆 @mighty #ONEChampionship #MartialArts #MMA”⁠

It also highlighted the ‘Mighty Mouse’s’ major achievements in the world’s largest martial arts organization, such as winning the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship strap and becoming the ONE flyweight world champion.

Johnson currently has a record of six wins and one loss in the promotion since inking a deal with ONE after his long stint in North America. Prior to his move with the largest martial arts organization, the 37-year-old American was an 11-time UFC flyweight champion.

He also dominated the division of the Las Vegas-based promotion by holding the title for five years until Henry Cejudo snapped his streak in August 2018 by beating Johnson via split decision.

Currently, the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA representative is waiting for his next opponent inside the circle as he is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Adriano Moraes from their trilogy fight at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023 to retain his belt.

Johnson has also captured his first-ever IBJJF World Master Championship gold medal after sweeping all his fights in the brown belt Master 2 featherweight division with six victories. He intends to join more BJJ tournaments around the world in the hopes of adding more accolades to his already stacked combat sports resume.