LOOK: Sanzhar Zakirov says friend Mansur Malachiev will have an easy fight against ‘low skill’ Jarred Brooks

Undefeated Uzbek sensation Sanzhar ‘Tornado’ Zakirov doesn’t think much of former strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.The 22-year-old phenom made it clear when he dismissed ‘The Monkey God’s' chances against his teammate Mansur Malachiev.Malachiev and Brooks will finally settle their heated feud at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video, in a three-round flyweight MMA bout at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Zakirov will also compete in the same event against China’s ‘Wolf Warrior’ Hu Yong.In a clip posted on ONE Championship’s socials, Zakirov did not hold back when asked about his thoughts on the Brooks-Malachiev match-up.&quot;Ah, Jarred Brooks. Small monkey, yeah? Mansur [will have] an easy win over Jarred. Maybe submission, maybe TKO. We'll see.”With Brooks now also competing at flyweight, ‘Tornado’ also expressed supreme confidence that he will vanquish the American if their paths collide. He added:“If they give me Jarred, it would be a good fight. For me, Jarred has low skill.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Brooks brings elite wrestling credentials and a reputation as one of the division's most aggressive competitors.It seems a new rivalry is brewing after Zakirov’s comments, and we’ll soon see if these two cross paths in the future.ONE Fight Night 36 will air live in U.S. Primetime free on October 3. The full event is free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.Sanzhar Zakirov unbothered by Hu Yong's destructive capabilitiesWhile Sanzhar Zakirov has been throwing some shade on Jarred Brooks, he cannot afford to lose focus in his upcoming match.'Tornado' will face one of the most notorious knockout specialists in the 135-pound division, 'Wolf Warrior' Hu Yong.However, the uber-confident Zakirov doubts the Chinese warrior will bring anything he hasn't seen before.The undefeated Uzbek told ONE:&quot;I watched all his fights, he has nothing to surprise me with.&quot;