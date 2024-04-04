"Look at the size difference" - Joe Rogan in awe of Demetrious Johnson's win over massive 250-pound opponent

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson showcased the true essence of jiu-jitsu, which allows the small guy to beat a much bigger opponent.

Even famed MMA broadcaster and podcaster Joe Rogan couldn't believe how 'Mighty Mouse' emerged victorious in a real-life David vs. Goliath moment.

Demetrious Johnson, who is considered the greatest of all time in many MMA circles, recently added to his legend after a remarkable performance at the 2024 IBJJF Pans.

The 37-year-old legend dominated the Masters 2 featherweight division (154.6 pounds) to win gold and also nabbed silver in the openweight bracket.

Sure enough, Johnson took on giants in the absolute bracket. What particularly caught Joe Rogan's eye was 'DJ's' match against the hulking Mike Medina, who weighed an astonishing 248 pounds.

Despite the hundred-pound size difference, Johnson weathered the odds and pulled off an inspirational performance for the ages.

Using his insane speed and godly reflexes, Johnson escaped the behemoth's early attempt to impose his heft and turned the tables with a beautiful backtake.

Johnson capped it off with a gorgeous bow-and-arrow choke, forcing Medina to tap.

Here's what Joe Rogan had to say about Johnson's latest herculean feat:

"How crazy is that? 'Mighty Mouse' took on a guy who is 250 pounds in a jiu-jitsu tournament and he tapped him. The dude was heavier than him by 100 pounds, the dude was enormous. The guy was so much bigger than him. Look at the size difference, look how big that dude is. But 'Mighty Mouse' is so slick."

Watch the full Joe Rogan Experience episode, here:

Joe Rogan says Demetrious Johnson is hands down the "best ever"

Joe Rogan has often heralded the ONE flyweight MMA kingpin as the greatest of all time.

Following another epic martial arts feat, the famed MMA personality once again praised Demetrious Johnson and called him the undisputed GOAT. He added:

"He's probably the best ever, in terms of just pure martial arts technique. I think the best expression of martial arts technique is 'Mighty Mouse'."

