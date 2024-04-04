"The best expression of martial arts technique" - Joe Rogan hails Demetrious Johnson "the best ever" after latest BJJ feat

Podcasting megastar and longtime martial arts commentator, Joe Rogan once again showered praise on mixed martial arts legend and reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson.

Rogan has long been a huge fan of Johnson's, as the American has often called 'Mighty Mouse' the greatest MMA fighter of all time, in terms of skill and achievements.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was again impressed by Johnson's latest achievements.

Rogan said:

"He's probably the best ever, in terms of just pure martial arts technique. I think the best expression of martial arts technique is 'Mighty Mouse'."

Johnson recently competed at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Pan American Championship, where he won gold in the 154.6-pound weight class 'Masters'. He also medalled in an openweight tournament.

What makes Johnson's achievement so unimaginable is that he out-grappled 6-foot-3, 248-pound Michael Sante Medina, beating the larger man in the quarterfinals.

Medina also had some nice words to say about Johnson after their match. He stated:

"He's a beast, man. Keeping that dude still is the hardest thing I've ever done. He's rough."

Many regard 'Mighty Mouse' as the GOAT of mixed martial arts. Although that point is highly contended among MMA fans, there's no denying he belongs on MMA's Mount Rushmore.

As far as Joe Rogan is concerned, there's no one better than Johnson.

What's next for 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson?

At the age of 37, with two dominant world title reigns in the UFC and ONE Championship, and achievements in the BJJ sphere, 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson has seemingly done it all in the world of martial arts.

However, there's a lot left on the table for Johnson if he wants to continue his legendary career.

'Mighty Mouse' has a plethora of options in ONE Championship, in particular.

A grappling showdown with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey 'Darth Rigatoni' Musumeci has long been rumored. In addition, former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks has repeatedly clamored for a showdown with Johnson.

