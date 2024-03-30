WATCH: Flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson doesn't let ice cool him off in world title defense over rival Adriano Moraes

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson doesn't let a little ice spill in between rounds keep him from doing his job.

Occurring at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes in Denver, the 37-year-old icon was in the middle of a water break when an ice pack for his chest burst open at the seams and fell onto the mat.

Making good humor of the scene, Johnson brushed it off with a quick apology before getting right back into his thrilling firefight with Moraes.

ONE Championship shared the hilarious clip on Instagram this week with the caption that read:

"The GOAT isn't fazed."

Check out the clip below:

Fight fans across the world are twiddling their thumbs as they wait for 'Mighty Mouse's next fight announcement, which is yet to be revealed later this year.

So far, the MMA legend has stayed true to his promise of fighting only once a year.

Johnson, though, has left fans speculating about a potential retirement after he revealed his thoughts last year. 'Mighty Mouse', however, remains active and could potentially return to one or two fights to defend the gold.

Time away from the circle, however, has fallen into Johnson's favor. He's been pursuing his other passion - Brazilian jiu-jitsu - making major headways in the sport by capturing two more medals at the 2024 IBJJF Pans last weekend.

Jarred Brooks to Demetrious Johnson - "Meet me in the circle, MMA or grappling"

There is another dangerous option for Demetrious Johnson upon his return.

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks has been calling dibs on fighting 'Mighty Mouse' ever since he defeated Joshua Pacio for the crown last year.

Despite dropping the belt to Pacio in a rematch this year, the desire to cross paths with DJ hasn't been forgotten. After watching the MMA legend conquer his first gold medal at the 2023 World Masters, Brooks shared the following message to 'Mighty Mouse' on Instagram:

"I've seen who you win against over at those Master Worlds, they weren't tomato cans. I think that I will give you twice as good a match, and the wrestling, we're gonna wrestle until somebody gets taken down and I think that's going to be super exciting, especially for submission grappling. So, 'Mighty Mouse,' meet me in the circle - MMA or grappling."