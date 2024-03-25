WATCH: Demetrious Johnson submits hulking opponent with a bow and arrow choke in openweight BJJ match

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson has had a huge day at the recently-concluded International Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan Championships. 'Mighty Mouse' won gold in the featherweight (-70kg) Master 2 brown belt category and silver in the Master 2 brown belt openweight category.

DJ's silver medal was quite an achievement, as he was significantly outweighed by his opponents. The first opponent, Mike Medina of Carlson Gracie Team, came in at 248 pounds, nearly a hundred pounds heavier.

Here's a video of Demetrious Johnson submitting Medina with a bow-and-arrow choke:

This is the perfect example of skill overcoming brute strength. Johnson used tremendous leverage and perfect technique to execute the choke. His opponent, while clearly bigger and stronger, had no other option but to tap.

After defeating Medina, DJ defeated Eric Semba of Soul Fighters BJJ in the quarter-finals. Semba weighed in at 215 pounds. In the semi-finals, he locked horns with Seth Patrick Houin before losing to Brandon Paul Gagnon in the final round.

This is why DJ is considered the GOAT in MMA - he continually challenges himself and is never afraid to take on new and more difficult obstacles.

Demetrious Johnson runs through three opponents to win gold in the featherweight division of 2024 IBJJF Pans

In the -70kg Masters 1 featherweight category, Demetrious Johnson beat three other competitors to win the gold medal. 'Mighty Mouse' ran through Carlos Alberto Morales of Cascao Jiu-jitsu, Sophanarith Am of Team Forsa, and Marcio Luis Ferreira Filho of R1NG BJJ.

Here's a video of Johnson winning the finals match:

After winning nearly every belt and setting all kinds of records in MMA, the 37-year-old Johnson is now quite serious about making it big in the competitive grappling scene. With already a gold medal at the IBJJF Masters Worlds under his belt last year, DJ will keep piling up the wins until he reaches black belt, where the true legends are made.