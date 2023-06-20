"Look at the WNBA, look at the NBA" - Sean O'Malley offers controversial insight into women's UFC and their progress so far

Sean O'Malley is one of the leading fighters in the UFC and one who does not shy away from speaking his mind. His recent comments revolved around separating the men's and women's rosters and creating a wholly new promotion for the women.

O'Malley suggested that the women deserved a separate platform to showcase their talent. He argued that with Dana White at the helm, an individual program will not suffer.

During a recent podcast episode, he also raised a question as to whether there was enough support for the female mixed martial artists in the UFC to attract the same attention as they do now on mixed cards:

“What if there was a ‘WUFC?’ What if they had their own program? Would it last? Would they be able to sell pay-per-views, would it sell out arenas? It’s still the UFC, it’s still Dana, it’s still the UFC pushing these fights and promoting them … would it last? We’re not saying they’re not good. We’re talking from a pure entertainment point of view."

O'Malley's idea also referenced the NBA's model for women, the WNBA, as a template to go off of:

"Look at the WNBA, look at the NBA. There is a few girls fights that are very entertaining. There is a few. I think you should buy every f—king pay-per-view the girls fight on if you support them that much. WNBA, ‘WUFC,’ I’d like it. I think it’d be interesting. We’re not talking skill. They’re very, very skilled. I’m talking from a pure entertainment perspective. Like, ‘I can’t f*****g wait for this fight.’”

Sean O'Malley wants to see Conor McGregor fight against Charles Oliveira

Conor McGregor's planned return to action this year has recieved no official date. The Irishman is slated to face Michael Chandler following The Ultimate Fighter, on which the two lightweights have coached opposing teams.

With a pay-per-view yet to be announced, there are rumors of other matchups surrounding McGregor. Sean O'Malley believes a meeting between 'The Notorious' and Charles Oliveira would be a showstopper:

"I would love to watch Charles vs. Islam 2. But... Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor, potentially instead of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. I am all for it. I am all for it. I will watch Conor fight pretty much anyone… Conor vs. Charles, I would – dude, that fight gets me hard. Conor vs. Chandler too, don’t get me wrong. That’s a f*****g sweet fight, I wanna see that one too. But if I had to pick, Conor vs. Charles… That fight gets me excited, I would love to see it.”

