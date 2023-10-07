"Looking to book dates" - Arianny Celeste's dreamy vacation snaps take social media by storm

Arianny Celestes's dreamy vacation snaps have taken social media by storm.

Celeste is one of the most famous ring girls in the UFC. Having made her debut back in 2006, she has made quite the name for herself and has garnered a legion of devoted followers. The same is quite evident with her posts on social media as every post becomes an attraction.

It happened recently as well as Arianny Celeste posted a short video from her vacation in San Diego. She captioned the post by saying:

"Had the best weekend at @Viejascasinoandresort in San Diego! From yummy food, to hitting the slots, enjoying a relaxing spa day, and soaking up the luxury suite. This was the ultimate getaway! #MyViejasEscape #viejascasinoandresort"

Reacting to the same, fans have flooded the comment section of her post with compliments for the UFC ring girl and the hotel. Take a look at some of the comments below:

"The place looks so great and the food is delicious."

"I already looking to book dates after you posted this in your stories not too long ago. I'm taking my gf for a romantic trip soon."

"The vibes are unreal here Ari."

Fan reactions

Arianny Celeste opens up about awkward moments backstage at UFC

Having been in the UFC for so long, Arianny Celeste has experienced a fair share of unforgettable, awkward, and humorous moments from behind the scenes. In an engaging interview with Iron magazine, Celeste spoke about some of the lighter moments that occur backstage during weigh-ins, where fighters strip down to meet the scale's requirements.

Upon being asked about any awkward experiences behind the curtain, Celeste said:

"During the weigh-ins, the guys are almost naked. I have to stand there while being filmed live as they get undressed. Sometimes when the guys are overweight, they keep taking off their clothes and get more and more naked. Then, all of the sudden, they drop their shorts and are completely naked in front of the crowd. I have to stand there and try to look away while still posing for the camera!"

Check out Arianny Celeste's interview with Iron Magazine here.