Looking forward to his meeting with Donald Trump, Conor McGregor calls for change of "systems" in Ireland in lengthy X rant

Conor McGregor has been expressing strong political opinions through his social media platforms. He has been critical of various policies of the Irish government. In a recent post, the UFC superstar called for a change in his home country's political system and expressed his excitement about meeting Donald Trump.

McGregor has been specifically slamming the Irish administration for its immigration policies for the past few days. He has hinted at running for the President's office in Ireland to implement changes in a system.

While reacting to a post on X about a convicted Guyanese felon repeating another act of sexual harassment in Ireland, 'The Notorious' posted a long rant. He resolved to save the country in his meeting with President Trump.

"Our judiciary needs a full redress! The current system is actively giving leeway to dangerously imported criminals who have inflicted serious life altering harm upon citizens of Ireland. It's an absolute travesty! Sentencing should never be reduced for an illegaly imported criminal just because prison time in an Irish jail will be "difficult for them". Our system needs full change!"

He added:

"President @realDonaldTrump I depart for Washington today with my family, I look very forward to our meeting tomorrow on St Patrick's Day at the Oval Office. I AM READY! God Speed."

When Conor McGregor addressed the reason behind him choosing to fight Logan Paul

Conor McGregor was scheduled to return to the octagon at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler but withdrew from the fight, citing a foot injury. With no combat sport engagement in sight, he posted about a multi-million dollar boxing bout with Logan Paul in India.

However, the fight never progressed and further delayed McGregor's return. 'The Notorious' addressed the speculated bout and provided a rationale behind choosing to fight Logan and not Jake Paul.

In a conversation with The Schmo, the Irishman said:

"It was always Logan, two TKO fighters, the Ambani family and the advisors for them, they were thrilled, they understood I am a UFC fighter, he is a WWE ... to get one without the other it would be difficult so it was always Logan."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (3:58):

