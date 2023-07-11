"Looking like OnlyF*ns girls on Instagram" - Fans have a field day trolling Conor McGregor after beach photos with 'his johnson all over the place'

Conor McGregor continues to create a buzz with his social media activity despite not competing professionally since 2021. The former UFC double champ sometimes starts PED rumors by showing off his bulked-up physique or drug rumors with some bizarre dazed posts.

Fans have now trolled McGregor's latest beach photos where he is seen having a gala time with his family. Fans could not but help notice McGregor parading around in tight underwear with his 'johnson all over the place'.

Boxer turned OnlyF*ns model Ebanie Bridges recently suggested that Conor McGregor should try out a career on the exclusive content platform. Fans believe 'Notorious' is already looking like a 'OnlyF*ns' girl on his latest post.

Check out some comments below:

"I think kids doesnt need to see that sh*t"

"I do not follow this guy to see his n*t sac!"

"you gotta understand this mans is from Ireland and everyone there wears speedos, I respect that he’s still true to his culture and doesn’t give a fook, at the same time he’s in America and should conform to their standards at least a little"

Image courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Robbie Lawler responds to Conor McGregor's comments about his retirement being temporary

Robbie Lawler put a fairytale end to his career with a first-round KO win over Niko Price at UFC 290 last Saturday. 'Ruthless' hung up his gloves inside the octagon, kneeling to soak it all in before signing off with a typically stoic interview.

However, Conor McGregor opined that like several other short-lasting retirements in UFC history, Lawler's will also end before the end of the year. 'Notorious' wrote:

"Back by the end of the year"

Asked about McGregor's message, Robbie Lawler first wondered if the Dubliner is plotting a matchup against him. While he knows the magnitude of a potential clash against 'Notorious', Lawler is content with his retirement and isn't thinking of a return. 'Ruthless' said at the UFC 290 post-fight media scrum:

"Why, does Conor want to fight? That’s a big fight, but no, I’m not really thinking about those things. I felt good today, that’s the thing. But if I felt good for seven full weeks, that type of thing, and the fight only went for so long. You never know but I feel good with everything I accomplished. This is definitely a good way to go out.”

Catch Lawler's comments below:

