"Looking smooth with it" - Jon Jones impressed with Conor McGregor's exceptionally slick moves in most recent training footage

Jon Jones has been left impressed after watching the latest clip of Conor McGregor's sparring on Instagram.

The Irishman has not fought in the UFC for over two years after suffering a serious leg break during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The injury required major surgery and McGregor's fighting future was thrown into doubt.

Thankfully for his fans, the operation was a success and after two years out of the game, 'The Notorious' looks to be returning to fighting shape.

In the latest video on his Instagram, McGregor demonstrated the strength of his surgically repaired leg by showing off some impressive footwork as he sparred with an opponent.

He captioned the post:

"Boxing Variety"

Watch the clip here:

The footage of Conor McGregor's latest sparring session has understandably excited fans and has even impressed some of the best in the sport.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was spotted in the comments, where he praised McGregor for how impressive he looked in training:

"McGregor looking smooth with it"

Jon Jones' comment on Instagram

Michael Chandler breaks silence on future bout against Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler has assured fans that he will be facing Conor McGregor next, following months of ambiguity surrounding their potential bout.

Chandler recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, where he was asked to provide some clarity about whether or not the fight will happen.

'Iron' stated that the fight had been booked but just hadn't been given an official date. Chandler also added that him and Conor McGregor headlining UFC 300 would make a lot of sense.

Michael Chandler explained:

"The fight is still happening. The fight is not booked for a date, the fight is not booked for a venue. But the fight is booked between Chandler and Conor. There's no way that Conor comes back and doesn't fight me. If Conor doesn't fight me, he's probably just not coming back and that's out of my control."

He continued:

"It makes a lot of sense that a very historic card is coming up with the UFC. My heart of hearts says that the biggest fight we've seen in a very long time, the biggest card that the UFC is gonna put together since, UFC 200 or UFC 100. So, my gut says might be waiting on till UFC 300."

Catch Chandler's comments here:

Expand Tweet