"Looks amazing on you" - Fans stunned as Paige VanZant flaunts bright orange two-piece outfit

Former UFC women's fighter Paige VanZant has left the fans stunned after flaunting a bright orange two-piece outfit.

Despite being out of action for over two years, VanZant is one of the most popular female personalities in the sport thanks to her presence on social media. Moreover, '12 Gauge' is also one of the most famous female creators on the exclusive content-sharing platform, OnlyF*ns.

Over the years, Paige VanZant has built a large legion of followers on social media who are quick to express their admiration by reacting to everything she posts. The same happened recently when VanZant took to Instagram to post a picture of herself while flaunting a bright orange two-piece outfit.

Fans flooded the comment section of her post while appreciating VanZant's beauty. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Looking great as always! When u fighting again?"

"Orange looks amazing on you"

"So beautiful like always"

"U are respectfully one of the most hottest women on IG!!! u are too pretty to fight!!!"

Paige VanZant speaks about being "nervous" before joining OnlyF*ns

Paige VanZant has been quite vocal about how joining OnlyF*ns has changed her life for the better. Her earnings from the platform have allowed her to achieve the financial freedom she could not have imagined during her fighting days.

However, joining the platform was not an easy decision to make. Speaking about it during an appearance on the Only Stans show, Paige VanZant revealed that she was "nervous about the stigma" before she got on the platform.

"I was nervous about the stigma, but now... It’s hard to walk away... When you’re one of those people that were born poor... and then you become rich, it’s almost like you always just feel poor."

Further, VanZant also spoke about how she feels lucky to have been able to help her family and everybody around her.

"So you always want to continue to work hard, and I am lucky I’m in a position where I have been able to help my family. So it justifies doing exclusive content, knowing that I’m helping take care of everybody around me.”

Catch her comments in the video below: