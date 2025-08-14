"Looks cute brother" - Khamzat Chimaev responds to Daniel Cormier complaining about being picked up and spun around as "a grown man"

Khamzat Chimaev recently had a heartwarming interaction with Daniel Cormier, which left the former UFC double champion surprised. When asked about his humorous behavior, Chimaev gave an honest and respectful response.Chimaev is set to compete for UFC gold for the first time when he challenges Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 319 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. Ahead of media day, he met Cormier, who was impressed by 'Borz's' physique. During their encounter, Chimaev showcased his strength by lifting Cormier and swinging him around.Later that day, Cormier spoke to Chimaev about their interaction in his YouTube video. The 46-year-old said:''That was the first time in Fight Island. You kind of picked me up a little bit, but like a little bit off the ground. Then the second time we were wrestling again in Abu Dhabi and you picked me up a little higher. It never felt disrespectful until today. You can't pick me up and spin me around. I'm a grown man, Khamzat.''Chimaev responded back by expressing admiration for 'DC':''I'm showing you love, bro.''Cormier followed up by humorously questioning Chimaev about lifting him up:''But you picked me, I'm not a child. My legs spin''The unbeaten contender then touched Cormier's belly, prompting a laugh between them. He said:''He looks cute brother''Check out the post below:Chimaev enters the title fight with an undefeated professional record of 14-0. Known for his wrestling prowess, he is coming off an impressive opening-round submission victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 last year. He submitted the former champion with a tight rear-naked choke, which crushed the latter's jaw.Meanwhile, du Plessis successfully defended his 185-pound belt for the second time by defeating Sean Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312 earlier this year.Daniel Cormier discusses Khamzat Chimaev's conditioning trainingTo improve his cardio ahead of UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev linked up with T.J. Dillashaw's coach Sam Calavitta, who pushed him to his limits on an Airdyne bike at The Treigning Lab facility in Placentia, California.In a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, Daniel Cormier offered his thoughts on Chimaev's training regimen:''If Chimaev had an issue, it would be the cardio, or at least it seemed to be...listen to me when I tell you this…in every wrestling facility in the world, you will find an airdyne bike…the most difficult thing in the world to conquer...I saw Khamzat Chimaev, who many thought had a cardio issue, doing the airdyne bike...coach [Sam Calavitta] and Khamzat Chimaev decide that it is not enough resistance...[They] have now taken resistance bands and put them on the bars of the airdyne bike to make the airdyne bike harder.'' [22:36]