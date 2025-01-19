"Looks like he’s sparing with his kid", "Rampage was getting destroyed" - Fans react to Alex Pereira dominating Rampage Jackson in sparring

MMA fans recently gave their thoughts on the light sparring session between Alex Pereira and Quinton Jackson. Most of them highlighted how the current light heavyweight champ was dominating the former title holder in the session.

Pereira headlined three UFC pay-per-views in the previous year, fetching victories in all of them. The Brazilian earned a TKO victory over Jamahal Hill in his first encounter of 2024 at UFC 300. He finished Hill with a thunderous left hook and some ground-and-pound within the first round of the fight.

Pereira earned a lot of appreciation from the UFC community for accepting the offer to headline UFC 303 on short notice after the previously scheduled Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight fell flat. He earned his second victory of the year in the event against Jiri Prochazka with a second-round TKO.

Pereira's final rival of 2024, Khalil Rountree Jr., also failed to dethrone him despite putting up an incredible show of resilience for three rounds at UFC 307.

An X update from @Home_of_Fight highlighted a clip from the session that Jackson uploaded to his Instagram story. The clip showcased 'Poatan' getting the better of 'Rampage' during the activity.

Several fans pointed out how Pereira was dominating Jackson in the comments section of the post. One of them penned:

"Rampage was getting destroyed"

Others mentioned:

"Crazy how much bigger Pereira is. Looks like he’s sparing with his kid."

"Damn Alex looks huge next to Rampage."

"Dude makes Rampage look like a middleweight."

Fan reactions to @Home_of_Fight's X update. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Alex Pereira made a hilarious tease about stepping up to fight at UFC 311

UFC 311 main event went through a major shakeup in the 11th hour as Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of the encounter just one day before the event. Dana White and the UFC brass removed the backup fighter, Renato Moicano from his fight against Beneil Dariush and promoted him to the main event against Islam Makhachev.

Following Tsarukyan's pullout, Alex Pereira expressed he was on his way to Los Angeles, California to save the UFC 311 main event just like he had stepped up to headline UFC 303 on short notice. However, the fact that there was only a day left before the event clarified that Pereira wasn't serious. 'Poatan's' X update read:

"On my way to LA, CHAMA 🔥🔥🔥"

