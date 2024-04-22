"Looks like his old self," "He is on his Muay Thai arc" - Fans react to Conor McGregor kicking bag with same leg he broke against Dustin Poirier

A video shared by Conor McGregor earlier this week on Instagram of him kicking a bag has left fight fans in awe.

The video showcases 'The Notorious' blasting a heavy bag with powerful kicks with the same leg he broke against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. While some fans are claiming that it's an old video, if the kicks are any evidence, the Irishman seems to have healed up well.

Watch Conor McGregor kicking the bag below:

The footage caused quite a stir among fight fans who happily flooded the Irishman's comments section noting their happiness in seeing their superstar in fight-ready condition.

@only_low_dom wrote:

"He is on his Muay Thai arc."

@sydswazy opined:

"He looks like his old self, agile."

@ericscheulchl chimed in:

"We have seen karate McGregor, boxer McGregor, and here comes Muay Thai McGregor??"

However, some fans also voiced their concern about McGregor's old injury.

@iamactaviann wrote:

"He's worried about the shin though, you can tell."

Check out a few other fan reactions below:

Screenshots courtesy of @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

The Irishman man has been on a hiatus from the sport since breaking his leg in the trilogy against Poirier. However, he has since recovered and is scheduled to make his comeback at UFC 303 on June 29 against former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

McGregor is 22-6 in MMA and is a former two-division champion in the UFC having held both the featherweight and lightweight titles. The 35-year-old holds wins against numerous big names including Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz, and Max Holloway, among others.

When Conor McGregor hyped up his "titanium leg"

While we are yet to see if the after-effects of Conor McGregor's UFC 264 leg injury will plague him going forward, the Irishman seems confident that his leg is healthier than ever after getting infused with a metal rod.

Addressing his fans, days after the unfortunate injury in 2021, 'The Notorious' hyped up his recovery saying:

"What I needed was a titanium shin bone and now I've got a titanium rod from the knee to the ankle, the doctor says it's unbreakable. Once I keep building back... playing with the balance, learning how to satnd on it again... then I'll build the strength, and then I have an unbreakable titanium leg... I'm like Arnie [Arnold Schwarznegger] in 'Terminator 2'."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below: