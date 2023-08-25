"Looks like a special kid doing it" - Islam Makhachev's mockery of Conor McGregor falls flat on fans

Conor McGregor has had a long-standing rivalry with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. Islam Makhachev, who is best friends and training partners with 'The Eagle', recently shared footage of him riding a bike without his hands, imitating 'The Notorious'.

Check out the footage of Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor below:

Fans had a mixed response in their reaction to the footage. Twitter user @darren_kellman stated:

"Conor looks like a fighter on it and Islam looks like a special kid doing it. 🤣 🤣"

@Lunch77Beatz enjoyed the footage:

"Something about this Islam guy I like ☝🏽 🥇 🦅"

@AAWerewolfinNJ claimed:

"Conor should ride by and throw loose change at him."

@Seniorhenny123 accused the former double champ of cocaine usage:

"Conor is currently inhaling lines to make a response"

@Salah23552134 took a personal shot at both Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov:

"Khabib and Islam are the definition of two hideous twins"

@fatone9000 claimed that the imitation looked nothing like McGregor:

"It looks like islame is trying to look like he's running for the camera. It isn't even close to what Conor is doing. If that's mocking Conor then he's basically a ret**d."

@caio_1946 proclaimed Charles Oliviera, Islam Makhachev's next opponent, as the greatest of all time:

"Islam looks like a cool dude, unfortunately he faces Charles The Goat Oliveira"

@JaySoSmoovee believes the hatred the lightweight champion receives is due to his two most recent fights:

"People really hate Islam for beating Charles and Alex 😂 😂 😂"

@SandwichBurger1 pointed out one way they don't believe Makhachev can imitate McGregor:

"islam will never be double champ, he can't mock that 😂 😂"

Darren Till expresses doubt that Conor McGregor returns

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon since breaking his leg at UFC 264 more than two years ago. After coaching season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, the former double champ expressed interest in facing his rival coach at TUF 31, Michael Chandler at UFC 296 in December. His reported failure to enter the USADA testing pool has cast doubt on the bout.

Darren Till recently shared that he is doubtful 'The Notorious' will ever fight again. Speaking to SportsLens, the former UFC welterweight title challenger stated:

"Conor’s never coming back in my opinion... Conor’s struggling to let go. He doesn’t want to let it go, but it’s time to let go. He’s older, he doesn’t train like he used to. He’s got the money, he's got his beautiful kids and the only problem with Conor right now is he just does not want to let it go. There’s going to come a day where he goes, 'I'm fighting with myself here and I need to let go'."

Check out Darren Till's comments on Conor McGregor below (starting at the 0:16 mark):

While McGregor has called out multiple opponents, nothing has been set in stone in terms of his return. UFC President Dana White recently shared that the promotion's biggest star will likely return in 2024, however, the former double champ claimed that December is still a possibility.