"Looks like a stroke victim" - Fans react as Dricus du Plessis chugs beer with fans after UFC 319 loss 

Dricus du Plessis was spotted sipping beer with his supporters following his defeat at UFC 319, which drew attention from MMA fans across the world. While some mocked the former champion, others defended him, claiming that he deserved a break.Du Plessis lost his middleweight throne to Khamzat Chimaev via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 319 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. 'Borz' was in total control of the title fight, as he was successful in securing multiple takedowns over the course of 25 minutes.Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds recently took to X and shared a clip of du Plessis drinking beer with fans in Chicago.Check out the post below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Looks like a stroke victim man''Another stated:''Dricus doesn't wanna be there. I feel bad, I know he's feeling depressed after that L. But, he now knows it's time to buckle down and work harder.''Other fans wrote:''Dude's a millionaire who defended his title twice and finished two of the greatest middleweights of all time in Adesanya and Whittaker, let him have a little break lol''''Respect to Dricus. Amazing champion. He's Captain America (or in his case Captain South Africa) and if the fight kept going I don't doubt he'd have a good chance of winning.''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Ex-UFC fighter isn't happy with Dricus du Plessis' approach against Khamzat ChimaevKhamzat Chimaev displayed a dominant wrestling performance and handed Dricus du Plessis his first octagon defeat at UFC 319.In a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, former UFC fighter Josh Thomson said that du Plessis took too long to execute a comeback strategy as he was behind Chimaev in the scorecards:''What I saw tonight was a champion who's kind of used to fighting five rounds. And have you seen this before, where fighters that are used to fighting five rounds? They constantly just think that you have one more round. I've got another round. Like they can do it all night. They can fight all night. And so they just continue to think like I've got one more round. Like I can let this one go...Very similar in this situation where he was just on one knee on the first round, he was just in crucifix position, and couldn't get out... And no sense of urgency to stand up.&quot; [2:30]