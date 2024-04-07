“Looks straight out of Arkham Asylum” - Fans fear for Islam Makhachev’s rumored next opponent as latest training footage hits the internet

New training footage of current lightweight king Islam Makhachev has got the MMA world talking.

An X account named @ajduxche uploaded a clip featuring Makhachev working out in the gym. In the video, the Dagestani was seen sporting a shaved-head look, which was a new visual for many MMA fans.

In the caption, the individual suggested that the 32-year-old appeared similar to a character from the Batman: Arkham Asylum video game.

"Islam looks straight out of Arkham Asylum."

Check out the clip of Islam Makhachev training below:

Expand Tweet

The footage caught the attention of several MMA fans who shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

One fan commented on Makhachev's new look and said it might make things hard for Dustin Poirier, who could potentially be the Dagestani's next opponent.

"Bald Islam looks extremely dangerous. Not looking ggod for our boy Poirier."

Another individual weighed in on the matchup and claimed that Makhachev would make light work of 'The Diamond'.

"Nah, Islam is unbeatable. I truly believe he wipes the floor with [Dustin Poirier] and [I] plan on going all-in on him, no matter the line."

One user joked that the lightweight champion resembled Khamzat Chimaev in the training footage.

"Thought that was Khamzat for a second."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions to Islam Makhachev's new haircut below:

MMA fans react to Islam Makhachev's new look

Makhachev is currently on an incredible run in the UFC. The lightweight king has won 13 fights in a row in the multi-billion dollar promotion. This highly impressive winning streak includes victories over names like Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, Arman Tsarukyan, Drew Dober and Thiago Moises.

Makhachev was last seen in action in October 2023. He took on Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 294 for the lightweigh title. The bout was a rematch as their first encounter was a thrilling back-and-forth affair that ended with a unanimous decision victory for the 32-year-old. Despite the result, many in the MMA community believed 'The Great' to be the rightful victor.

In the rematch, Makhachev proved himself to be the better fighter as he finished Volkanovski with a first-round knockout.

Expand Tweet