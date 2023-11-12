Loopy Godinez sets massive UFC record that not even Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko have achieved

Strawweight fighter Loopy Godinez went into her UFC 295 contest against Tabatha Ricci as a sizable favorite. She justified the -190 odds in her favor and walked away with a split decision win in the prelims. Her win marks a historic moment in the UFC women’s divisions’ history.

Women’s divisions in the UFC are home to some of the greatest fighters in the UFC like Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, to name a few. Most of them have been extremely active in the competitive sphere and have amassed several records in their storied careers.

However, with her win over the surging grappler Tabatha Ricci, Loopy Godinez became the first fighter in the women’s divisions’ history to score four wins in a calendar year - a record that has eluded the greatest female fighters in history.

The statistic was posted on Michael Carroll’s (@MJCflipdascript) X (formerly Twitter) account:

Godinez has turned her career around since losing to Angela Hill in August 2022. She kicked off 2023 with a split decision over Synthia Calvillo and followed that up with victories over Emily Ducote and Elise Reed. The latest win over Tabatha Ricci at UFC 295 has now cemented her name in the UFC records book.

Loopy Godinez shares her thoughts on the UFC 295 win

Starting with her fight against Elise Reed at the Noche UFC event, Loopy Godinez has made the Lobo gym her full-time training camp, where she trains alongside UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso.

During the UFC 295 octagon interview, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan drew attention to her new record. Godinez (12-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) shared her thoughts on the record she created and how the switch to the Lobo Gym has affected her training. She said:

“I’m really happy and as you said, to be able to do four fights in a year and actually go through it and win… It takes a lot of work, it takes a lot of discipline, it takes a great team. Recently, I moved to Lobo [Gym in Guadalajara, Mexico] and I have never been happier with my career, with my life. Everything has fallen into place…”

Watch Loopy Godinez’s full octagon interview below:

