'Loose teeth, disturbing messages' - Derrick Lewis' UFC 291 flying knee has made life extremely difficult for his opponent

Derrick Lewis made a triumphant return at UFC 291, facing off against Marcus Rogerio de Lima. The night was nothing short of spectacular for Lewis as he claimed his first victory since 2021.

Right from the start of the fight, he stunned his opponent with a powerful flying knee, sending the Brazilian fighter to the canvas, and followed up with a barrage of punches which led to the fight being stopped by the referee.

While Lewis left the octagon ecstatic over his victory, the same wasn't the case with his opponent. Speaking of his loss at UFC 291, Marcus Rogerio de Lima has opened up about going through a difficult time.

During a recent interview with SuperLutas, Marcus Rogerio de Lima claimed that people have been having been sending him disturbing messages instead of showing support to him. While further suggesting that he is having a hard time eating after having loose teeth as a result of his fight, the Brazilian said:

"I lost a fight and the people instead of supporting me, the people of my country, my fans, instead of supporting me, keep pissing me off and disturbing me..I took a hard knee, I have my teeth soft, without eating properly. It's a very difficult time."

Derrick Lewis wants to stay in the UFC despite free agency rumors

Derrick Lewis's current UFC contract expired with his fight against Marcus Rogerio de Lima. While there have been rumors of him potentially moving over to PFL as a free agent and fighting Francis Ngannou on his PFL debut, it looks like Lewis is keen on signing a new deal and staying with the UFC.

Following his win at UFC 291, Lewis sat down at the post-fight press conference to talk about what's next for him. Upon being asked if he's looking to continue his career as a free agent, 'The Black Beast' asserted that he wants to stay in the UFC. He said:

I'm hoping to stay here in UFC. You know, I like it here. I like the staff -- [UFC personnel] Nobby, I like. She's pretty cool. But everybody is cool here, except for the media. You know y'all d**kheads. Like, f**k all y'all. Really. I should walk out right now on y'all. But go ahead. Next question."

Check out Derrick Lewis' comments at 1:47 in the video below: