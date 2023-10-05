"Lot of fake fouls" - Craig Jones playfully compares football to full Gi jiu-jitsu competition, highlights major difference between two sports

Craig Jones recently compared a Gi jiu-jitsu competition to a game of football and light-heartedly pointed out several similarities between them. After outlining many common denominators between the two sports, the B Team Jiu-Jitsu frontman also revealed one significant difference between them.

Jones is undoubtedly among the world's foremost jiu-jitsu practitioners and is widely considered to be among the best grapplers active today. The 32-year-old Australian is closely affiliated with fellow BJJ savants Nicky Rodriguez and Nicky Ryan.

He also serves as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski's grappling coach.

While jiu-jitsu and grappling are undeniably his biggest priorities, it seems Craig Jones also keeps an eye on football. In a recent video uploaded by @allgrappler on Instagram, Jones explained how Gi jiu-jitsu competitions are very much like football games with one major difference. He said:

"I think soccer and the Gi [have] a lot of similarities. In soccer, a whole of the time is spent with neither guy coming close to scoring. Neither of the teams coming close to scoring. And when they do, obviously massive celebrations...

"Other similarities? A lot of confusion about the rules. A lot of complaining to the ref. A lot of fake fouls."

He continued:

"But again, the major difference between Gi jiu-jitsu and soccer is that people actually watch soccer."

Craig Jones trades barbs with Gordon Ryan after 'The King' threatens to expose "frauds" in B Team

It's no secret that there's no love lost between Craig Jones and Gordon Ryan. The two grappling phenoms recently went back and forth on social media after 'The King' fired shots at Jones' teammate Nicky Rodriguez over alleged steroid use.

Considering that most BJJ competitions aren't strict about PED testing, it's widely believed that steroid use is a common occurrence in the sport. Ryan has previously implied that he uses steroids to improve his performance.

He also claimed that Rodriguez is using PEDs and challenged 'Nicky Rod' to undergo a USADA test. Instead, the latter asked Derek from "More Plates More Dates" to analyze a blood test, which came out clean.

However, Gordan Ryan wasn't satisfied and called for Nicky Rodriguez to undergo a period of random drug testing.

Taking to Instagram, Ryan called the B Team members "frauds" and accused Rodriguez of lying about being clean. He wrote:

"You're welcome for Exposing frauds In our sport."

However, Craig Jones promptly fired back at Ryan and told 'The King':

"Take a IQ test"

Check out Jones' comment on Ryan's post below:

Screenshot from @gordonlovesjiujitsu on Instagram