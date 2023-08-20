"Championship level" - Leon Edwards spotted training with Craig Jones, Alexander Volkanovski's BJJ coach

Leon Edwards was awarded his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu by Tom Bracher a month after he knocked Kamaru Usman out cold at UFC 278 in 2021.

But despite achieving the illustrious grading, the welterweight champion has maintained a 'white belt mindset', looking to learn from whoever possible.

'Rocky' was recently captured training with one of the world's best BJJ players, Craig Jones.

Jones has recently become more well-known to the MMA community through his work as Alexander Volkanovski's BJJ coach. The Australian grappler has also worked with Israel Adesanya, who shares the same manager as Leon Edwards, in Tim Simpson.

Craig Jones took to Instagram yesterday to share footage of him coaching the welterweight champion through a technique. Jones said this:

"Championship level hairlines"

See the post below:

Craig Jones recently made MMA headlines after it was announced that he would be taking on Luke Rockhold in a submission grappling match at Israel Fight Night 1 later this year.

Leon Edwards, who is viewed as a striking-based MMA fighter, displayed his well-rounded MMA game during his third fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 286. 'Rocky' was able to control the majority of exchanges, and did not appear out of depth with Usman during grappling sequences.

Edwards is expected to face another grappler next, as all signs indicate that Colby Covington will challenge 'Rocky' later this year. Should the welterweight champion continue training with Craig Jones, 'Chaos' may have to look out for the submission-threat of Edwards.

Colby Covington issues warning to Leon Edwards ahead of potential clash

Colby Covington has fought and lost for the UFC welterweight title on two occasions. Both defeats came at the hands of former champion Kamaru Usman. Now it appears that 'Chaos' will get a third opportunity to win UFC gold, this time against the man who dethroned Usman, Leon Edwards.

A fight date is yet to be announced, but rumors suggest that the fight is close to being agreed.

Covington recently appeared on the Believe You Me Podcast hosted by Michael Bisping. During the podcast 'Chaos' sent a warning to Leon Edwards not to avoid facing him, and said this:

"I wonder what the people of U.K. are saying about Leon in the streets right now, cause I guarantee it's not good. The guy is a coward, he is out there ducking and hiding; he is looking for any excuse not to fight; his time is about up. He is going to be forced to come out here and fight, or worse things will happen, he'll get stripped."

Watch the video below from 1:15:

Catch all of our UFC 292 updates, results and coverage here