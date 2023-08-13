Craig Jones and Luke Rockhold are reportedly set to do battle in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) superfight at Israel Fight Night 1 in September. Jones is one of BJJ's biggest stars and will take on a highly talented grappler in Rockhold, who has previously taken part in several BJJ competitions.

Rockhold has faced Jones' teammate, Nicky Rodriguez, in a BJJ match at Polaris 12 in 2019, where the former UFC champion lost via decision.

The bout will take place inside an MMA cage, according to Craig Jones. It will be fascinating to see whether that plays into the hands of Luke Rockhold, who is more accustomed to grappling in a cage than Jones.

Jones had hinted that he may be facing Rockhold later this year during a recent episode of the El Segundo Podcast. But earlier today, the Australian grappler took to Instagram to announce the match:

"Never in the history of combat sports have 2 dime pieces of this caliber locked horns. I’ve often been told I need Jesus in my life, what an opportunity to hit Jerusalem in search of him."

Luke Rockhold called time on his MMA career following a Fight of the Night with Paulo Costa at UFC 278. Earlier this year, Rockhold faced Mike Perry in a bare-knuckle boxing match at BKFC 41, where he lost via TKO.

Following his brutal defeat to Perry, Rockhold will enter the world of grappling against one of the world's best black belts in Craig Jones.

Gordon Ryan calls out BJJ community online for double standards towards him compared to Craig Jones

Gordon Ryan and Craig Jones have shared beef for several years dating back to their days on the Danaher Death Squad. But it appears the 'The King' has grown tired of the online BJJ community's treatment of him compared to Jones.

Ryan is widely regarded as the best No-Gi grappler of all time, but his recent comments about using steroids in BJJ have seen him receive some unwanted criticism. Yesterday, he took to Instagram to call out the double standard within the BJJ community, who don't criticize Craig Jones despite him allegedly promoting cocaine usage.

Gordon Ryan said:

"Someone being honest about taking steroids in jiu-jitsu. Internet - he's an a**hole. Someone being honest about taking steroids and being a coke head. Internet - he's the man. What a role model"

Following Jones' recent win over Felipe Pena at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3, he stated that he would be getting on the "nose beers" at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas.

The Australian grappler has now taken the opportunity to profit from the controversy and released a line of "Nose Beers" T-shirts online.