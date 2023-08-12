Gordon Ryan blasts online BJJ fans for double-standards towards him versus "coke head" Craig Jones

Gordon Ryan and Craig Jones are two of the biggest stars in the sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. But it seems that 'The King' is frustrated with the double-standards that he has been met with in comparison to the Australian.

Ryan is widely regarded as the best no-gi BJJ grappler of all-time, with his last defeat coming in 2018. His level of dominance is unprecedented, and 'The King' currently holds an undefeated streak of 49 matches.

However, Gordon Ryan recently turned heads in the BJJ world with his comments about steroid usage in the sport. Ryan has not denied using performance enhancing drugs (PEDs), which aren't illegal in many BJJ competitions.

'The King' recently expressed his frustration with being labeled an "a**hole" by online fans for his comments about PEDs, when those same fans adore Craig Jones despite him seemingly promoting the use of cocaine.

Following Jones' recent win over Felipe Pena at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3, he stated that he would be "getting on the nose beers" at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas.

Gordon Ryan took to Instagram yesterday to vent his frustration at online BJJ fans, saying:

"Someone being honest about taking steroids in jiu-jitsu. Internet - he's an a**hole. Someone being honest about taking steroids and being a coke head. Internet - he's the man. What a role model"

Craig Jones responded to Ryan's comments with this:

"Nose beers back in stock next week"

See the comments below:

Screenshot of Ryan and Jones' Instagram stories

Craig Jones' response is in reference to the recently-released "Nose Beers" T-shirt. The Australian took to Instagram several days ago to post about the new merchandise, and said this:

"Live now @bteamjj"

See the post below:

Gordon Ryan pens letter to Jon Jones following training together

Gordon Ryan was invited to join heavyweight champion Jon Jones for his training camp in preparation for his clash with Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November. The pair spent a week training together on the mats and spending time getting to know one another outside of the gym.

Gordon Ryan has now taken to Instagram to thank Jones for the opportunity to work together, and penned the following message to 'Bones':

"Say what you want about him, but he was nothing but spectacular as a person. On the mats- when Jon talks about normal stuff, he can come off just like anyone you know, a regular guy..."

"...When he talks about combat, you see an intentional shift in his demeanor and thought process. You see the gears start turning, and you see the depth at which he understands the sport. I threw some complicated sequences at him, and he learned as fast as anyone...."

See the post below: