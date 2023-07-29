"No disrespect, but Stipe has faced much harder hitters" - Jon Jones will be in for a tough night at UFC 295, claims former opponent

Jon Jones will look to make the first defense of his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November. 'Bones' regards Miocic as the greatest heavyweight of all time and knows he will be tested to the limit on fight night.

According to one of Jones' former opponents, Anthony Smith, it has been many years since 'Bones' has faced the type of challenge that Stipe Miocic will present.

'Lionheart' broke down the UFC 295 main event matchup during a recent interview with The Schmo. Smith shared numerous reasons why Jon Jones will be in for a tough night against Stipe Miocic, and said:

"He doesn't feel that aura that maybe other people feel around Jon, because [Miocic] is also that guy. I think that Jon is going to have to deal with some things he hasn't in a long time with the speed advantage that I believe Stipe's gonna have."

Smith continued:

"I think that [Miocic] can nullify the wrestling just with his size and strength. This is another guy who's gonna match Jon in weight, size, athleticism. Again, no disrespect, Stipe's faced much harder hitters than Jon and been able to take some of those shots. I think Stipe's gonna have an easier time wading through some of those punches than guys at 205 [pounds] did."

Watch the video below from 6:45:

Jon Jones took three years off between his last fight at light heavyweight and his debut at heavyweight. 'Bones' wanted to adequately prepare his body for bigger and stronger opponents, and picked up over 30 pounds in weight.

Jones made his long-awaited return against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 earlier this year, where he submitted the Frenchman in a little over two minutes of the first round.

Michael Bisping believes Tom Aspinall would defeat Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall announced his return to the sport at UFC Fight Night 224 almost exactly a year after suffering a brutal knee injury against Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Fight Night 208.

Aspinall took on Marcin Tybura in the headliner in London last Saturday and blew his opponent away by knocking him out in Round 1.

The budding heavyweight contender has now accumulated five post-fight bonuses in six wins, and he appears destined for a title fight. According to Michael Bisping, Tom Aspinall would "do the same thing to Jon Jones" as he did to Tybura.

Bisping recently spoke to Sky Sports, where he broke down Aspinall's future and said:

"Jon Jones is the heavyweight champion... He’s one of the greatest of all time. I don’t think he can hold a candle to Tom. I think Tom will do the same thing to Jon Jones as what he did to Marcin Tybura. I don’t think there’s anyone that can stop Tom Aspinall. He’s that good."

Watch the video below from 0:55: