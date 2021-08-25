"Lot of violence" - Dustin Poirier's coach previews title fight against Charles Oliveira

American Top Team trainer Mike Brown recently voiced his opinion on the upcoming bout between Dustin Poirier and reigning UFC lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira for the lightweight championship.

Mike Brown, while being interviewed by John Eric Poli of My MMA News, explained how the fight with Charles Oliveira would potentially look, saying:

"I mean, like every Poirier fight, it's gonna be a..super exciting, a lot of violence, a lot of pressure and probably a 'DP' finish."

Watch Dustin Poirier's coach Mike Brown talk about the fight with Charles Oliveria below (from 3:20):

Brown's confidence in Dustin Poirier stems from the Lafayette native's three-fight winning streak. 'The Diamond' has won two of his last three bouts against former two-division champion Conor McGregor. Poirier has lost just once in his last ten fights - to former undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Since his loss to 'The Eagle' at UFC 242, Poirier has been on a meteoric rise in the lightweight division and now has his eyes set on the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and submission artist, Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira.

Charles Oliveira confident about submitting Dustin Poirier in December

The lightweight championship fight between 'Do Bronx' and Dustin Poirier is likely to be scheduled for December. However, there has been no official confirmation of the same.

Charles Oliveria has his eyes already set on Poirier and wants to submit him in their upcoming title clash.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, the Brazilian said:

“I believe in the firepower in my hands, but I think in a fight against Dustin, I believe I can submit him. Working with my hands, with my strikes, I would definitely cause a lot of damage and then submit him.”

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier will feature 30 combined UFC finishes.#UFC264 | More: https://t.co/ILKuuxZlWL pic.twitter.com/tbIshvTQEp — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) July 13, 2021

Edited by Utathya Ghosh