Lou DiBella breaks down Turki Alalshikh’s power move in boxing: "What's business 101, bro?"

Turki Alalshikh has become a major force in combat sports, reshaping boxing, MMA, and pro wrestling through Saudi Arabia’s growing investment in the industry. As Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, his influence has brought high-profile fights to the Middle East, challenging the traditional power structures in boxing.

In his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, veteran boxing promoter Lou DiBella discussed Alalshikh’s impact on the sport, explaining how his strategic moves are shifting the landscape:

"I don't believe [Turki Alalshikh] ever did it with an intent of leaving this system in place. What's business 101, bro? If you wanna take out some people and make change, what's the easiest way to make change? Take the powers that are, make them beholden to you, buy them, in effect, and you're in a much better position to defeat them or defeat the existing system."

Check out Lou DiBella's comments below:

Saudi Arabia has increasingly hosted major boxing events, featuring top names like Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk. With Alalshikh at the helm, the country has positioned itself as a central hub for the sport, attracting fighters and promoters alike.

Lou DiBella weighs in on Dana White’s new boxing venture

Lou DiBella also shared his thoughts on Dana White’s latest venture into boxing, expressing optimism about its potential impact on the sport. Backed by Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh and Sela, the new boxing league will operate under TKO Group Holdings, with White and WWE president Nick Khan overseeing operations.

In the aforementioned interview, DiBella acknowledged the significant financial backing behind the promotion, suggesting it has the power to reshape professional boxing:

''Frankly Turki and Turki making the four major guys all his little peons it made this much more doable and now you have a a company... Economically supported by the deepest pockets in the world I mean they're pretty much well set up for this... I think it couldn't be at a better time.''

Check out Lou DiBella's comments below:

