"Love blocking total d**kheads on here" - UFC Hall of Famer unhappy with Elon Musk getting rid of the block function on Twitter

The removal of the block function from Elon Musk's Twitter left a lot of its users in shock. A UFC Hall of Famer was among the users who felt the move was disappointing since it allowed him the privilege to block online trolls.

Michael Bisping reacted to the news while responding to a comment by a fan on X by writing:

"I love blocking total d**kheads on here. I wouldn’t interact with one in real life so why on twitter? Getting rid of the block function is a really bad idea."

Elon Musk, who took over Twitter (now X) in a $44 billion deal last year, believes that the block option was needless and futile. He also indicated that the users on the platform can now either mute others or block them from sending them direct messages. Elon Musk, after rebranding the popular microblogging site, is now innovating with fresh explorations on the platform.

This step has also raised concerns about the bullying and harassment at X. It could also potentially violate the terms and conditions of Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store, the two major organizations platforming X in their popular online facilities.

Mark Zuckerberg hints at getting over the idea of squaring off with Elon Musk

The much-hyped potential MMA bout between billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg might have hit a roadblock. According to Musk's rival, Zuckerberg, he was in serious talks with Musk for their fight but has seen very little reciprocity from the SpaceX owner. He took to his newly launched platform, Threads, and wrote:

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious, and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on."

