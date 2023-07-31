"Love this dude" - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson showers Dustin Poirier with praise for classy post-fight speech after BMF title loss at UFC 291

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is among the most popular people on the planet. The former wrestler-turned-actor is a big fan of the UFC and even participated in wrapping the initial 'BMF' belt around the waist of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. Following Dustin Poirier's UFC 291 'BMF' title fight loss, 'The Rock' took to Twitter to praise 'The Diamond.'

In his post-fight press conference, Poirier stated:

"We're not at a funeral here. I've won. I've won life. I've already won. Where I come from, I've already won... I've lost big fights before and sat here and cried in front of you guys and I'm trying not to do that now. I put a lot into this. It means a lot to me, but I've got to be able to take it. I dish it out, I've got to take it. It just sucks. I really wanted the belt, that's a legacy fight for my career."

Check out Dustin Poirier's full comments on his loss to Justin Gaethje below:

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson caught wind of Poirier's comments, responding:

"Love this perspective so much 💎👏🏾 Life lessons we can pass on to our little ones. Whatever it is that you sign up for, make sure you absolutely love it because anything can happen ~ and it’s does. Love this dude. Massive respect brother @DustinPoirier"

Check out the tweet from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson below:

While Poirier had defeated Gaethje via fourth-round TKO in the main event of UFC on FOX 29 over five years ago, he did not find the same success at UFC 291. 'The Diamond' was knocked out with a second-round head kick just one minute into the second round. Both fighters expressed their interest in a trilogy bout down the line.

Did Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson help Themba Gorimbo?

Themba Gorimbo shared that he had just $7.49 in his bank account prior to his recent victory at UFC Fight Night 223. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson caught wind of his tweet, expressing his desire to help 'The Answer.' The international superstar did just that earlier this week as he surprised the welterweight contender at the gym.

Check out the footage of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprising Themba Gorimbo below:

In addition to visiting him, 'The Rock' reportedly gifted Gorimbo, who had been sleeping on a couch at the gym, with a fully furnished house in Miami, Florida. He previously expressed that prior to his superstardom, he too had just $7 in his account at one point. While Johnson is now reportedly worth $800 million, he has not forgotten his roots, as his production company is named Seven Bucks Productions.

