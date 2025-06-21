"Love to see it," "Compensation for that robbery" - Fans react as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev show pure class at UFC Baku

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev cornered their teammate, Tagir Ulanbekov, for his fight against Azat Maksum on the preliminary card of UFC Baku. In the aftermath of the bout, the two showed respect to Maksum.

Ulanbekov secured a unanimous decision victory against Maksum in what was a highly competitive fight. Many fans believed that the outcome was incorrect and that the Kazakh fighter should have gotten his hand raised.

Both Nurmagomedov and Makhachev are known for their humility and respectful demeanor, both inside and outside the octagon. So it came as no surprise when they entered the cage to show their respect to Maksum—Makhachev was even seen offering him water.

Check out the post below:

The post sparked several fan reactions. One user wrote:

"Love to see it."

Fan's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

Another fan commented:

"Compensation for that robbery."

Fan's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

Others commented:

"Islam Makhachev is such a good human being.❤️👍🏻☪️"

"They respect the sport of MMA so much. Love their team."

"Showing respect after robbing him.😂"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

Javier Mendez walks back claim that Islam Makhachev could retire early like Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, had earlier stated that the latter could follow Nurmagomedov's early retirement plan, suggesting that Makhachev could only fight three more times before hanging up his gloves.

Mendez has now come out to say on The Javier & Mo Show that he merely suggested early retirement as a possibility and further stated that Makhachev could end up fighting several more times.

"People are taking it out of context. I said — maybe, he fights three more times. Not in those exact words that I say that, but I didn't say that Islam said that. I'm thinking because with Khabib, and being involved with Khabib's father talking about — at 35, fighters should quit. Basically, I just assumed that Islam would probably be thinking about retirement at that particular age."

He added:

"So three more fights. So, I'm thinking okay, one more fight this year. Hopefully, we get that fight soon, and then two more fights next year, or maybe, we only have one fight because of injuries and whatnot, so I said maybe three. I mean realistically, he could have six, seven, eight more fights. It depends on what Islam wants."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev's coach's comments below (0:34):

