"Love to see it", "Dustin knows ball" - Fans react as Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler seemingly end their bitter rivalry and "bury the hatchet"

It is common knowledge among MMA fans that Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler do not share the friendliest of relationships. But it appears that the equation might possibly change with time.

'The Diamond' recently did an interview with Helen Yee, during which he was asked about the fighters he likes to watch compete. One of the names Poirier mentioned in response was of ex-opponent Chandler:

"[Ilia] Topuria, [Justin] Gaethje, [Dan] Hooker. I'm not a huge fan of him but Michael Chandler, any time he fights, I'll watch, you know?"

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Chandler took notice of Poirier's comments and issued a response on social media.

'Iron' claimed that things were slowly getting better between the two. In addition, Chandler showered praise on Poirier's achievements inside the octagon:

"We are slowly burying the hatchet. Great dude, just had some differences here and there. Legend. First ballot Hall of Famer."

Chandler's post caught the attention of several MMA fans who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One fan commended Poirier for his answer to Yee:

"Dustin knows ball."

Another individual appreciated the comments by Chandler and 'The Diamond' toward each other:

"Love to see it. Keep on the evolution."

There was one user who claimed that Poirier still does not like Chandler and the sentiment is unlikely to change:

"[Dustin Poirier] don't like you lil bro and never will."

Check out a compilation of reactions below:

MMA fans react to Michael Chandler's post

What happened in the fight between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler?

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler locked horns at UFC 281. The event took place in November 2022 at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York.

The fight was a back-and-forth, action-packed affair that ended with a third-round submission victory for Poirier. At the post-fight press conference, 'The Diamond' accused Chandler of cheating on multiple occasions.

