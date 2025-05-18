Luana Santos shares special moment with Nina-Marie Daniele after dominant UFC Vegas 106 win

Luana Santos made a statement at UFC Vegas 106 by submitting Tainara Lisboa in Round 2 via Americana/Keylock. This submission is considered rare in the MMA scene, having been seen only 8 times previously, and Santos was the first female fighter to ever win by keylock/Americana in the UFC.

After a stellar UFC performance against Lisboa, MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele congratulated Santos by sharing a short clip on X in which the two were spotted celebrating the win. Daniele captioned the post:

"So happy for my girl Luana Santos on her dominant victory! Love ya #UFCVegas106 #ufc"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comments below:

Luana Santos eyes UFC Mexico return to continue bantamweight climb

After Luan Santos's victory at UFC Vegas 106, she showed her spirit by expressing her will to fight again at bantamweight at the upcoming UFC event in Mexico on Saturday, 13 September.

While the name of her opponent wasn't made specific, she spoke about a fighter scheduled to fight on home soil. This prompt callout solidifies Santo's desire to cement her place in the 135-pound division.

Santos, in her post-fight interview, told Michael Bisping:

"Obviously, I started at 125. It felt really good actually at 125, but I really wanted to continue—maybe one more fight at 135 to see. Then I can put the hammer down and say I'm going to stay. One more fight, and I heard there's going to be UFC Mexico. I forgot the girl's name—Mon—I know you're fighting at home, so I'd love to fight you over there. So one more at 135 to see if I’m staying at bantamweight."

Check out Luana Santos's comments below: (02:52)

With Santos's rare Americana/Keylock submission turning heads, she appears ready to climb toward the top 10 at 135 pounds. With prolific fighters like Kayla Harrison going against Julianna Peña on June 8 at UFC 316, reaching the top 10 looks challenging in the bantamweight division.

