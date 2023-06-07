The UFC has recently secured a significant addition to its women's flyweight division as Luana Santos signed a multi-fight contract. This promising development reflects the recognition of Santos' talent and potential within the organization.

Nolan King @mma_kings The #UFC has signed 23-year-old flyweight Luana Santos (5-1) to a multifight contract, per her manager Lucas Lutkus. The #UFC has signed 23-year-old flyweight Luana Santos (5-1) to a multifight contract, per her manager Lucas Lutkus. https://t.co/Bx24dbjmGC

UFC Roster Watch confirmed the addition today on their Twitter account.

UFC Roster Watch @UFCRosterWatch Fighter added: Luana Santos Fighter added: Luana Santos ✅ Fighter added: Luana Santos

The 23-year-old Brazilian fighter brings with her an impressive professional record of 5 wins and just 1 loss, establishing a commendable track record in her career thus far.

Luana Santos arrives with the added advantage of a two-fight win streak, demonstrating her ability to consistently emerge victorious in recent battles. In her most recent bout, which took place three months ago at LFA 154, Santos showcased her skills by securing a notable victory over Bartira Rodrigues via a submission finish.

Luana Santos opens up about joining the UFC

Luana Santos recently took a moment to reflect on the significant milestone of signing a multi-fight contract with the promotion. Expressing her heartfelt excitement, Santos shared a poignant message on her Instagram account, acknowledging the magnitude of performing on one of the grandest stages in the sport. The 23-year-old fighter's genuine enthusiasm shines through as she embraces the opportunity to showcase her skills and make her mark in the UFC.

In addition to her excitement, The emerging flyweight contender also took the time to contemplate her journey and the challenges she has overcome. Reflecting on her past struggles, she recognizes the hardships she has faced on her path to this momentous achievement:

Luana Santos posted (translated from Portuguese):

"UFC I'M COMING. I signed with the biggest event in the worlds! The most important contract of my life! I'm speechless, still in shock. I'm so happy so accomplished and grateful I have no words to thank you. All those years in sport, all those years of fighting, suffering, victories and defeats. Now I'm at the biggest event in the world. And I see how much every second was worth it. Gonna make that contract worth it! The world will know me."

She added:

"Thank you all for everything! My teams @teamlucasmineiro @011mma Family, sponsors, coaches, entrepreneur @lucaslutkus my training partners, cheerleaders and always message me. Thank you my Lord. See you soon on the world's largest octagon."

Check out the social media post below:

