Logan Paul recently addressed rumors of a falling out between him and his fiancee, Nina Agdal, in light of Dillon Danis' brutal trolling warfare against her.

For context, Paul and Danis are set to fight in the boxing ring on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. In order to promote their fight, 'El Jefe' has adopted somewhat unconventional methods and has been on a targeted trolling spree against Agdal instead of Paul.

Given how Danis' attacks on Nina Agdal went viral on social media, many speculated that Paul's relationship with his fiancee is on the rocks. However, the WWE star recently cleared the air and dismissed any such notions.

In an interview with iFLTV, Logan Paul was asked for his comments on Danis trolling him and Agdal, to which he replied:

"First and foremost, I know who Nina is. She knows who I am... She's a fucking angel. She's had long-term boyfriends her whole life. Every guy in the world wants to date her, and only a few could say they got to. I'm the one lucky enough to lock her down."

He continued:

"It's so stupid that I have to come on here and clarify the fact that my supermodel girlfriend, who's had an amazing career and has built an amazing life for herself, got paparazzi'd with her exes. Like, yeah, she took pictures with her exes. Yes, guys came up to her and wanted to take photos."

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul trolls Dillon Danis by hiring the same bouncer who choked out 'El Jefe' as his personal security

Logan Paul recently got some payback against Dillon Danis for relentlessly trolling him and his fiancee.

'The Maverick' recently revealed that he has hired a new personal security guard. This new member of Paul's security team is known as Chance, and he's the same bouncer who famously held Danis in a chokehold outside Beachcomber Bar & Grill in New Jersey in September 2021.

The incident occurred after Dillon Danis failed to supply proof of identity before entering the restaurant and tried to convince Chance to let him in because he was famous. After being denied entry, Danis threw a punch, forcing the bouncer to hold him in a chokehold till the local law enforcement arrived.

At their recent pre-fight press conference in London, Logan Paul arrived at the event with Chance behind him. He posted a picture of his security team on Instagram and wrote:

"This is the bouncer that choked Dillon out. I flew him to London and hired him as my personal security"

Expand Tweet