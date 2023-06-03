Ludumo Lamati, the boxer who collapsed earlier this week, after his 12-round battle with Nick Ball, is 'alert' and showing 'positive signs of progress', according to a tweet by sports journalist Michael Benson. Ludumo Lamati and Nick Ball fought for the WBC Silver featherweight title, where after a dominant 11 rounds, Ball found a vicious 12th round TKO over Lamati.

Following the bout with Nick Ball, after Lamati's corner threw in the towel due to repeated right hands by Ball, the South African boxer collapsed. Lamati was then taken out on a stretcher and put in a medically-induced coma.

Here'e the tweet by Michael Benson:

"Positive update today on Ludumo Lamati, who collapsed in his corner and was stretchered out of the ring after his defeat to Nick Ball last weekend"

The official Boxing 5 Promotions Instagram handle put out an update about Ludumo Lamati on June 3. Here's what the caption to the post read:

"Ludumo is alert and showing signs of positive progress. The medical staff have him under supervision and are looking after him nicely. Please continue the positive prayers for the champion!"

Does Ludumo Lamati's in-ring collapse reignite the conversation of deaths due to head trauma in boxing?

Head-trauma, long term or short term, is a cause for concern in any sport involving punching and kicking someone in the head. The conversation has gained particular traction in boxing and mixed martial arts circles. However, going by numbers and the age of the sport itself, boxing definitely has more casualties in sanctioned bouts than any other combat sport out there.

In mixed martial arts, there have been seven deaths in sanctioned bouts, and 10 deaths in unsanctioned bouts (that have been recorded to date, the numbers may vary). That still doesn't take away from the dangers of potential head-trauma in MMA. However, boxing is a sport that involves fighters standing in the pocket and trading shots to the head.

Furthermore, although boxers wear bigger gloves compared to MMA's 4'oz gloves, repeated shots to the head over a long period of time can lead to long-term brain damage for boxers.

Lamati suffered bleeding in his brain, and had to undergo surgery, following which he was put into a coma. Lamati may have escaped death, but a Filipino fighter by the name of Kenneth Egano wasn't so lucky. Egano fought in Manny Pacquiao's Blow by Blow boxing promotion earlier in May.

Like Lamati, Kenneth Egano collapsed after his bout and was soon hospitalized, but unlike the South African fighter, eventually passed away due to a brain haemorrhage.

