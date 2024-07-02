Luke Lessei believes he will excel against fellow Muay Femur Bampara Kouyate: "That's when I'm the most dangerous"

Luke Lessei, simply known as 'The Chef,' is ready to cook up another storm come ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

The Iowa native is set to go toe-to-toe with French striker Bampara Kouyate in a featherweight Muay Thai fixture that will be part of the promotion's return to Bangkok's world-class Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Fresh off an all-important split decision win at Eddie Abasolo at ONE Fight Night 19 in February, the Dubuque Martial Arts Group representative is ready to do whatever it takes to turn heads inside the Thai capital.

While he believes he'll have to find flaws in his opponent's style, Luke Lessei believes Kouyate's near-identical Muay Femur techniques could play into his strengths, as he told ONE Championship:

"He likes to wait, counter, set up techniques, and that's the same as me," the 28-year-old said.

"And a slow-paced fight where I'm able to think, I think that's when I'm the most dangerous. So I get really excited when I fight technical fighters."

Luke Lessei promises to hold nothing back against Kouyate

With a desire to be the best in his class, Luke Lessei only has one thing in mind whenever he takes his skills to the global stage – to impress.

As such, the American talent promises that the watching world can expect another trademark display of technical brilliance and pure brutality when he meets the Team Mehdi Zatout upstart inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Offering his thoughts on the impending clash in the same interview, 'The Chef' added:

"I'm gonna beat the brakes off this dude. I'm gonna go in there and show that there's absolutely levels to this creativity and this Muay Femur game that everyone's talking about."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free.

