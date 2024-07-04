Luke Lessei says Bampara Kouyate duel can go down as Fight of the Night: "I wouldn't be stunned if it did"

Luke Lessei has put on two electrifying performances inside the ONE Championship Circle so far, and he's confident a third is on its way at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

That evening, the American striking dynamo goes to war alongside French warrior Bampara Kouyate in a featherweight Muay Thai clash, eager to build on his last outing under the promotional banner.

After falling short in his promotional bow to Jo Nattawut, where he did his part to make it a nail-biting nine-minute contest, the Dubuque Martial Arts Group affiliate bounced back with a split decision win over fellow American Nak Muay, Eddie Abasolo, at ONE Fight Night 19 this past April.

With his foe sharing a similar style, willingness to put on a show, and an appetite for a finish, the 28-year-old fighter from Iowa admits he wouldn't be too surprised if his three-round scrap alongside the Team Mehdi Zatout star claims the Fight of the Night accolade on the promotion's latest American primetime card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"Against Bampara, I think it's going to be kind of similar styles, and to see who's the best at what we're both trying, which is a more Muay Femur technical style," Luke Lessei told Sportskeeda MMA.

He added:

"But like I said, like I say every time, you never know...it could go down as just a fight of the night. I wouldn't be stunned if it did."

Based on his track record, at least, that could certainly be in the offing. However, with a stacked lineup inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this Friday, 'The Chef' will need to cook something truly remarkable to turn that dream into a reality.

Luke Lessei to hold nothing back vs Bampara Kouyate

After putting on two barnburners and securing the No.5-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender spot, Luke Lessei believes there will be more eyes and pressure on him to perform at ONE Fight Night 23.

Still, he remains game to entertain inside the Thai capital city this week, as he narrated during an interview with Violent Money TV:

"I know there's pressure on me because, you know, I just fought Jo [Nattawut] and I just fought Eddie [Abasolo]. I know I'm like America's number one on paper and it's like I just need to go out there and not have a fight like the last two. I need to beat the sh*t out of this dude, like clean and decisive and go home. That's it, you know."

