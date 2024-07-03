ONE Fight Night 23: Joshua Pacio excited to see Jeremy Miado's improved takedown defense against Hiroba Minowa

Jeremy Miado returns at ONE Fight Night 23 in search of a huge bounce-back win that could completely change the trajectory of his career.

Just several fights ago, 'The Jaguar' was building some serious momentum in ONE's strawweight MMA division. Results have not gone his way as of late, and after looking to extend his winning streak against the debuting Mansur Malachiev, he is winless in his last three outings.

The same can be said for his opponent at ONE Fight Night 23 as he takes on a Hiroba Minowa who is also looking to overcome his own tough run of results.

As Miado has said himself, the key to this fight is having more confidence in his takedown and grappling defense so that he can utilize his striking skills to get his hand raised.

His fellow Filipino strawweight, the champion Joshua Pacio, spoke in a recent interview with ONE Championship about the preparations that Miado has undergone for this clash on July 5:

"Hiroba Minowa seems unlikely engage in a striking battle with Jeremy Miado and will likely prioritize shooting for takedowns throughout the fight. I know Miado is aware of this, and without him telling me, I know he's preparing hard to sharpen his takedown defense."

Joshua Pacio knows what Jeremy Miado needs to fix

As both Joshua Pacio and Jeremy Miado have identified before his return at ONE Fight Night 23, having takedown defense and good awareness of bad positions and submissions escapes is only half the battle.

If he doesn't have the confidence in these areas to open up his striking and not be cautious of being taken down, it won't help him on fight night.

This is where Miado believes that he has been going wrong in his recent fights but he will look to overcome this against Minowa at Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

