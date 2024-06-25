"I still belong here" - Slumping Jeremy Miado looking to make a statement against Hiroba Minowa at ONE Fight Night 23

Jeremy Miado comes into ONE Fight Night 23 with his back against the wall following a tough run of results. Before this difficult patch of form, Miado was flying high in the strawweight MMA division with some impressive wins under his belt.

Victories over the likes of Miao Li Tao, Lito Adiwang, and Danial Williams had him carrying some serious momentum into his clash with Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11.

Unfortunately, it was the debuting Russian who announced himself as a top contender in the division after he submitted Miado in the first round. Another two losses to other top contenders in Lito Adiwang and Keito Yamakita mean that he has fallen out of the pack to some degree.

However, despite both men facing top opposition each and every time, the same can be said for his next opponent Hiroba Minowa. After a strong start to life under the ONE Championship banner, the Japanese contender is also without a win in his last three.

With that in mind, Miado told spin.ph in a recent interview that this fight is about him proving a point to the promotion that he isn't going anywhere:

"This is my opportunity to show ONE that I still belong here."

Jeremy Miado and Hiroba Minowa will be dangerous in this fight

There is nothing more dangerous than a fighter with a point to prove or one that has his back against the wall. This is certainly the case for Jeremy Miado and Hiroba Minowa ahead of July 5.

The two men will clash at Lumpinee Stadium knowing that this could be their final shot to bounce back into the win column and remain in the strawweight MMA picture.

'The Jaguar' may appear to be wounded from his recent results but make no mistake about it, he is still hungry for the win.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live in US primetime and is free to watch via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.