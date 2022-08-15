"We all know Alex Pereira sucks on the ground" - Luke Rockhold advises Israel Adesanya to not let 'Poatan' get in his head

Luke Rockhold recently weighed in on the upcoming UFC middleweight title clash between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira scheduled for UFC 281. The former middleweight champion believes Adesanya, who has two kickboxing losses to Pereira, shouldn't let the Brazilian get inside his head.

Adesanya's 2016 knockout loss to Pereira is the only time 'The Last Stylebender' has ever been put to sleep in his professional combat sports career. Rockhold believes 'Poatan' was visibly inside Adesanya's head going into the second fight.

Rockhold advised Adesanya to "fight MMA" against Pereira, hinting at a wrestling-heavy approach. The 37-year-old said in a recent interview with Helen Yee:

"If he's [Pereira] is in his [Adesanya's] head and you let guys get in your head. You know he lost to him in a close one and then he got clipped in the second one cause he let him get in his head. He was in his head, you can see he was in his head... Israel's gotta check himself and he's gotta fight MMA. We all know Alex Pereira sucks on the ground. We all know even Israel could probably f***ing put him away on the ground."

Alex Pereira guarantees stoppage win over Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira currently holds a 6-1 professional record that includes three UFC victories. Owing to their kickboxing history, 'Poatan' has been touted as the only equal match for Israel Adesanya in terms of striking since joining the UFC.

On his way to a UFC title shot after only three professional outings, Pereira has also promised to finish 'The Last Stylebender' on November 12. 'Poatan' is confident that Adesanya won't last rounds against him as he will compel the reigning champ to engage. The former Glory Kickboxing champ said in an interview with the Brazilian channel Super Lutas:

“I can tell you that it will be impossible for him not to engage, if he’s within my reach I will hurt him. And five rounds he won’t make it, five rounds? And I come close, you can see in the fights that I come close, I have a very good defense. He will want to attack or counterattack, but I can hurt him with my defense too.” h/t Brazilian MMA Fighters

