"I got a Hollywood nose job" - Luke Rockhold hilariously says Paulo Costa broke his nose "back into place"

Luke Rockhold. has said in a lighter vein that Paulo Costa's punches broke his nose back into place after their co-main event fight at UFC 278.

In an interview on The MMA Hour, Rockhold was asked by host Ariel Helwani if he would require surgery in the aftermath of the 'Fight of the Night' this past Saturday. He replied:

"No, honestly he broke my nose back into place. He kept breaking it up because he broke my nose and then kept hitting me on my nose. I could feel the thing just crunching in the face and I was like 'F***', that really kind of pissed me off the most. Got me back into the fight...I feel like, dude, it was definitely off and I think he even took down some of the bump from the side thing. He straightened me up and took off my ridge and so I was like, 'Wow, I just got a Hollywood nose job."

Rockhold also claimed that he did not want to give up despite him resting his hands on his knees during the fight. He also hit out at the fans for them not giving him the respect he deserves. He also took on president Dana White, saying that he was never given a fair chance and written off in the UFC.

Luke Rockhold was full of emotions as he announced his retirement after "I gave it my all ... I'm f---ing old."Luke Rockhold was full of emotions as he announced his retirement after #UFC278 "I gave it my all ... I'm f---ing old." Luke Rockhold was full of emotions as he announced his retirement after #UFC278 https://t.co/QsJvGcH2sB

The 37-year-old added that the narrative is controlled by White, which the public perceives and that his past accomplishments were disregarded. Rockhold announced his retirement after the fight, admitting that he was no longer young enough to compete in the octagon.

Michael Bisping admits Luke Rockhold didn't get the respect he deserved in UFC

Longtime rival Michael Bisping gave his thoughts in the aftermath of Luke Rockhold's announcement. 'The Count' said that it's a deep-rooted feeling to watch a fellow fighter give it everything till the end.

Bisping paid tribute to the American with a message on his YouTube channel saying:

''Luke, whatever you're gonna do, enjoy. You've had a fantastic career. I think people still don't give him the credit that was due. But still, I do.''

Bisping and Rockhold have been bitter rivals in the past, with their head to head standing at 1-1. The first fight was back at UFC Fight Night in November 2014, when Rockhold won via submission. Bisping faced the American again at UFC 199 for the middleweight title, and went on to avenge defeat to become the first Brit champion in the UFC.

