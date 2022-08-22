"You're still a bit*h"- Luke Rockhold takes a dig at Paulo Costa after their battle at UFC 278

After partaking in one of the most exciting fights in UFC history, Luke Rockhold decided the following night would be the best time to remind Paulo Costa that he's "still a bit*h."

At UFC 278, the 37-year-old lost via unanimous decision to the Brazilian and decided to end his 15-year run in the sport of mixed martial arts. Despite being one of the greatest middleweights of his era, the 185lber waved goodbye to the sport after a rather unimpressive 6-5 record in the UFC.

Less than 24 hours after his encounter with Costa, Luke Rockhold shared a post on Instagram about his opponent, insisting his thoughts haven't changed about the middleweight since the battle.

Whether it was due to the altitude in Salt Lake City or his three-year absence from the cage, Rockhold was quite clearly fatigued throughout during the fight. But he was still able to cause Paulo Costa huge problems on the feet.

The pair of middleweights rightfully earned their respect from fans after their showing, putting on a strange but legendary fight that will be revisited for years to come.

UFC 278 was filled with unique moments, and although the 185lb clash between Rockhold and Costa was special, nothing quite lived up to the hype surrounding the main event.

As time ticked away, it seemed Kamaru Usman was going to walk away with another title defense, but just 50-seconds from the final bell, Leon Edwards executed the perfect head kick, flatlining the pound-for-pound number one fighter in the world to take home the UFC welterweight strap.

What's next for Paulo Costa after Luke Rockhold win?

Paulo Costa grinded his way to a decision win on August 20, putting himself back in the win column and ultimately improving his standing within the middleweight division.

Unfortunately for the 31-year-old, the majority of the division is booked, so he must either fight an opponent ranked below himself or sit on the sidelines waiting for something to open up.

If Costa opts to face a fighter below him in the rankings, he has a wide range of potential opponents lining up to take his #6 spot away from him. Some interesting matchups for him include the returning Darren Till or the tough Kelvin Gastelum, with both bouts having the potential to produce a fight of the year contender.

