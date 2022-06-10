"He's narrowing in on Anderson Silva's realm" - Luke Rockhold opines on Israel Adesanya's middleweight status

Luke Rockhold believes Israel Adesanya is inches away from stepping into Anderson Silva's legacy.

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold expressed high regard for current champion Israel Adesanya. Many favor 'The Last Stylebender' as an MMA goat and have complimented his accomplishments thus far.

There is also a sector of MMA fans that have compared Adesanya's journey to that of 'The Spider', Anderson Silva. Silva controlled the middleweight division when he landed in the UFC. He maintained a sixteen-fight undefeated streak, taking out some of the best names in the promotion, including fellow Brazilian Demian Maia and Chael Sonnen.

Adesanya is one of the few fighters to defeat him and remains untouched in the middleweight division. Additionally, they have fought and finished a lot of the same competition, which is why some people say that either Adesanya is at Silva's level or has far exceeded him. But according to Rockhold, 'Izzy' has what it takes and is steadily approaching the same status as 'The Spider'.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting on SBN, the 37-year-old said:

"Yeah, I think he's getting there. He's narrowing in on Anderson's [Silva] realm, for sure."

Silva was indeed a force to be reckoned with up until 2013 into his retirement from the UFC. He finished with a record of 34 wins and 11 losses. At 32 years of age, Adesanya has time to gain twelve more wins to be in the same bracket.

Watch the conversation between Luke Rockhold and MMA Fighting about Adesanya and Silva in the video below:

"I think I matchup with him very very well" - Luke Rockhold on fighting Israel Adesanya

Michael Carroll @MJCflipdascript Luke Rockhold is now the 7th undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion. He earns his 12th UFC/Strikeforce finish, most ever by a MW. #UFC194 Luke Rockhold is now the 7th undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion. He earns his 12th UFC/Strikeforce finish, most ever by a MW. #UFC194

Luke Rockhold returns to the octagon after a three-year hiatus to fight Paulo Costa at UFC 278. He's back in the game and is looking to fight the best the UFC has to offer. So it is no surprise middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has piqued his interest. He credits 'Izzy' as the fighter who excites him and can present a real challenge.

Rockhold continued to say:

"He gets you excited to fight. He's a challenge. He's a f****** challenge but I think I match up with him very very well."

Upon his return, he plans to shake up the division and display a different mindset than when he first entered the fight scene. What better way to make a name for himself than to fight one of the best current fighters in the UFC and the champion of his division?

Rockhold made big strides in his day--he tasted the championship and has put down most of his opponents by submission and knockout. A bout with the undefeated middleweight could prove to be the ultimate test of Luke Rockhold's career, but judging by his words, he is more than ready.

