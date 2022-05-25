Luke Rockhold says UFC will be "monitoring" Paulo Costa's weight every week leading up to their fight

Luke Rockhold recently offered his take on Paulo Costa's troubles with making weight. He revealed that the UFC will regularly keep an eye on the Brazilian's weight.

Concerns about 'Borrachinha' missing weight have been spreading like wildfire ever since he failed to make weight for his previous fight against Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Paulo Costa v Marvin Vettori has been moved to a fight at 205lbs, a weight class above the original agreement.



Costa will lose 20% of his purse to Vettori.



(via Another change ⚖️Paulo Costa v Marvin Vettori has been moved to a fight at 205lbs, a weight class above the original agreement.Costa will lose 20% of his purse to Vettori.(via @KevinI Another change ⚖️Paulo Costa v Marvin Vettori has been moved to a fight at 205lbs, a weight class above the original agreement.Costa will lose 20% of his purse to Vettori.(via @KevinI) https://t.co/Gw8E2F8Hdk

The fight was initially scheduled to take place at middleweight. However, Paulo Costa's inability to make 185lbs forced the UFC to move the fight to light heavyweight on short notice.

While in conversation with The Schmo on the latest edition of The Schmo with The Pro, Rockhold revealed that the UFC will play a vital role in ensuring that his upcoming fight against Costa is fought at 185lbs.

Regular checks from the UFC will also guarantee that Rockhold is informed of a change in weight classes for their fight at the earliest, so as to ensure that the American has plenty of time to alter his game plan accordingly:

"There's no little insight, there's nothing to that. The UFC will be monitoring his weight weekly and we'll be dancing at a proper weight. If he can't make the weight, there will be a transition I'm sure at some point."

Catch Rockhold's full interaction with The Schmo below:

Luke Rockhold is currently on a collision course with Paulo Costa. The duo are scheduled to lock horns at UFC 277 that is set to take place on July 30. The action is slated to unfold at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Luke Rockhold works on his striking ahead of the Paulo Costa clash

In a recent post on Instagram, Luke Rockhold was seen working on the pads in preparation of his upcoming fight against Paulo Costa. He was documented working on his striking alongside UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera.

Check out Rockhold's post on Instagram below:

"Monday with me amigos [Marlon Vera] [Jason Parillo] KISS"

Luke Rockhold is currently coming off a lengthy layoff as he last featured inside the octagon way back in July 2019 in a fight against Jan Blachowicz. He is also riding a two-fight losing streak, with his initial setback coming at the hands of Yoel Romero, followed by one against Blachowicz.

Going into his upcoming clash against Costa, the American southpaw will hope to get rid of his ringrust at the earliest and will try to find his way back to winning ways.

